Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Boosted by Piper Sandler

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

CME opened at $246.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12 month low of $179.69 and a 12 month high of $248.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock worth $2,470,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

