Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBHS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

