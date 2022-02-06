Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.73.

SUM opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.