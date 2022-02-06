Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 0.85.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 3,398.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

