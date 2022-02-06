Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average is $149.81. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

