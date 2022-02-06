Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications' third-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from the acquisition of Halfaker and Associates which is generating incremental revenues. Strong performance of its contract portfolio is also a tailwind. Higher demand for its technology solutions owing to the ongoing digital transformation wave across the defense, space, intelligence and civilian market, is a positive. Moreover, the company’s latest acquisition of Koverse will further expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-enabled software portfolio. Nonetheless, industry-wide components supply constraint might impact its overall sales in the near-term. Acquisition-related dis-synergies were an overhang on the top line. Competition from CACI is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the last year.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of SAIC opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

