Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $317.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.90.

ISRG stock opened at $285.73 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.21. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

