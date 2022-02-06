Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) to Buy

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

GSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Standard Ventures has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

