EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EVgo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

EVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut EVgo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.29.

EVGO opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,150,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

