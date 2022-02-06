TheStreet Lowers BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BSIG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

