Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $780.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.05.

REGN opened at $622.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $626.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $7,085,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

