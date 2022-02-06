Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) will announce its Q4 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.