Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Issued By DA Davidson

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.09 on Friday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

