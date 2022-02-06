Critical Comparison: Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) versus Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Sernova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sernova 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 483.80%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Sernova.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Sernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -34.74% -30.23% Sernova N/A -30.64% -28.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Sernova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.55 million ($1.15) -3.08 Sernova N/A N/A -$3.96 million ($0.03) -42.57

Sernova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aldeyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Sernova on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body. The firm also focuses in the manufacture and clinical evaluation of the cell pouch for insulin-dependent diabetes. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

