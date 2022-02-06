Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS opened at $62.89 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.