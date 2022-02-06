Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meridian Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

MRBK stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Meridian has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meridian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Meridian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

