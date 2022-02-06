William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Head to Head Review

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.06% 1.89% 0.50% Rhinebeck Bancorp 22.61% 9.50% 0.94%

31.2% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.77 $3.78 million $0.28 44.89 Rhinebeck Bancorp $51.12 million 2.43 $11.56 million $1.06 10.38

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp. Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for William Penn Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

