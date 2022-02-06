Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. EQT reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.56 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

