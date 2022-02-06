loanDepot, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDI. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

loanDepot stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

