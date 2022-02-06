The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $111.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.70.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

