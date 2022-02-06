Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

PINE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of PINE opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a P/E ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.