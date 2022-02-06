Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Raised to GBX 106 at Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 106 ($1.43) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JUST has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 113 ($1.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 87.45 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.60 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.52). The company has a market cap of £908.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.39.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

