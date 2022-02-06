Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 406 ($5.46) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.50) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 331.25 ($4.45).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The company has a market capitalization of £17.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.01. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 248.95 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.17).

In related news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,261.06). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,076.23). Insiders acquired 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $862,492 over the last three months.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

