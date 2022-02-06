Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.22

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 367,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

