British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.16

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 28433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
