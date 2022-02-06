Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.21

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 62578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $72,135,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $24,827,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Halliburton by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after buying an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.