InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Up 5.8%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.48. Approximately 211,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 608,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of InPlay Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ATB Capital raised shares of InPlay Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.79.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$31.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.54 million. Analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.683301 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

