Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.35

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 1645042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.