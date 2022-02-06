Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.09.

ERF opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -27.37.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

