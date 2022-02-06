Raymond James Cuts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$68.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$96.75.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$40.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.32. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$33.19 and a 52 week high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

