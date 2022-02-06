ON Semiconductor (ON) to Release Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

