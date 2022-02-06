Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SAVE opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

