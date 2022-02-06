Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($79.49) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.02 ($67.44).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €54.73 ($61.49) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.22 and its 200-day moving average is €57.91. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.