UBS Group Reiterates €4.40 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.94) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.80 ($4.27).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

