Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

