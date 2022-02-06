B2Gold Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

