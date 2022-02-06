Financial Comparison: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Annovis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Annovis Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 GlaxoSmithKline 1 6 2 0 2.11

Annovis Bio presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 375.54%. Given Annovis Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Risk and Volatility

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Annovis Bio and GlaxoSmithKline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -38.40% -36.96% GlaxoSmithKline 13.01% 26.27% 7.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Annovis Bio and GlaxoSmithKline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$5.46 million ($1.41) -10.44 GlaxoSmithKline $43.79 billion 2.75 $7.38 billion $2.36 18.98

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than Annovis Bio. Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats Annovis Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation. The Pharmaceuticals R&D segment focuses on science related to the immune system, the use of human genetics and advanced technologies, and is driven by the multiplier effect of Science x Technology x Culture. The Vaccines segment produces pediatric and adult vaccines to prevent a range of infectious diseases including, hepatitis A and B, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, measles, mumps and rubella, polio, typhoid, influenza, and bacterial meningitis. The Consumer Healthcare segment develops and markets brands in the oral health, pain relief, respiratory, nutrition and gastro intestinal, and skin health categories. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

