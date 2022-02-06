Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

