Critical Comparison: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A 17.43% 3.98% Vericel 0.14% 0.15% 0.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Vericel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Vericel $124.18 million 12.78 $3.04 million ($0.01) -3,391.00

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 279.57%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $58.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.25%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Vericel.

Volatility and Risk

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Vericel on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

