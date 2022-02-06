National Bank Financial Comments on Hydro One Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upped their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.54.

Shares of H stock opened at C$32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.22. The company has a market cap of C$19.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$33.28.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

