Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $999.80 million. Generac reported sales of $761.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

GNRC stock opened at $279.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.87. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,894 shares of company stock worth $16,396,859. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

