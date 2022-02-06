Brokers Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NEM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,465. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

