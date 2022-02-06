Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce $9.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.22 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $38.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains GP.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

