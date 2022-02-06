Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share.

Shares of VRTS traded up $19.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.50. 73,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,557. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.81. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $338.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.