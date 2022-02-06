Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $660.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 742,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

