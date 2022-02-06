James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after acquiring an additional 318,455 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 883,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

