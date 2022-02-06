Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mitie Group alerts:

MITFY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitie Group (MITFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.