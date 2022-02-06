Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth $4,173,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

