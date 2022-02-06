Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Corteva traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 136221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 243,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

