Contrasting Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xponential Fitness and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 Rush Street Interactive 0 2 7 0 2.78

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 27.85%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $21.90, indicating a potential upside of 113.04%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 8.09 $1.08 million ($0.34) -30.23

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -2.11% -11.85% -5.97%

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Rush Street Interactive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

